Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade set for November 11th

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 11th, 2017 with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9:00am in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on Third Street in downtown Clarksville.

Keynote speaker is Army retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Clement, who currently serves as the Field Representative for Congressman Marsha Blackburn representing the 7th Congressional district of Tennessee.

The Parade will begin at 10:00am at the corner of North Eighth and College Streets, next to the Sundquist Science Building at Austin Peay State University, with the reviewing stand at the Third Street side of the courthouse.

The parade will proceed from College left onto University Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Third Street, left onto Commerce Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Franklin Street, left onto Eight Street and back to the APSU parking area.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173. Parade entry forms for veterans groups and other local organizations, as well as route maps can be picked up at the office between 8:00am and 4:30pm, Monday – Friday, or by e-mail request to vetsvc@mcgtn.net

