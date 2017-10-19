Haunted Hell Clarksville delivers a frightful good time

Clarksville, TN – Warner Haunts, producers of Devils Dungeon and Haunted Hell Nashville, has returned with Haunted Hell Clarksville, now in its 3rd year at 770 Madison Street.

“This is our third year here, and it just keeps growing and getting busier and busier,” Tony Warner said. “This year, we’ve added about a half-dozen new scenes that we didn’t have before. We brought back the fan favorites, but they’ll find a lot of different areas, so it’s a little bigger than last year.”

Haunted Hell has some very unique characters, this year’s ensemble features 37 actors. Warner says this year’s haunted house is getting great reviews.

“The feedback has been great, both in person and online,” Warner said. “Last year, on Halloween night we did a trunk-or-treat for the kids. We left the lights on, and instead of scaring everyone we passed out candy. It went over really well, and we are going to do that again on October 29th, from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.

Haunted Hell Clarksville will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00pm – Midnight, and Sundays from 7:00pm – 10:00pm through the end of October. It will also be open October 30th and 31st from 7:00pm – 10:00pm.

More information can be found on Facebook at Haunted Hell Clarksville, or at www.HauntedHellClarksville.com

