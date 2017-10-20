APSU Baseball releases Red-Black World Series times, Homecoming Scrimmage

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team has announced the time of Saturday’s Homecoming Scrimmage in addition to the schedule for its annual Red-Black World Series.

The Governors will play an 11:00am, Saturday scrimmage which will be free to the public.

The scrimmage will take place after the 2017 Homecoming Parade and as Tailgate Alley opens.

Fans attending Tailgate Alley are welcome to stop into Raymond C. Hand Park and catch the Governors.

Austin Peay’s annual Red-Black World Series is scheduled to begin with a 3:15pm, Tuesday contest. Teams will be drafted for the annual intrasquad series this weekend prior to the start of the three-game set. After Tuesday’s contest, the series will resume with a 3:15pm, Thursday contest before wrapping up with a Wednesday, November 1st affair.

The Red-Black World series wraps around a Sunday, October 29th intersquad scrimmage between the Governors and Western Kentucky.

