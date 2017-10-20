APSU Soccer hosts Morehead State final regular season game

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team makes a postseason push, wrapping up the regular season at home 1:00pm, Sunday, October 22nd, 2017 against Morehead State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Governors are coming off a late loss at Murray State, where the Govs shut down the Racers potent offense for much of the match.

Sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell looks to continue her success between the pipes as she pulled in eight saves against Murray State and 13 against UT Martin (October 8th).

The Governors are looking to go unbeaten at home for the first time in program history, boasting a 6-0-2 record at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season.

On The Pitch

Austin Peay

7-6-3 (2-4-3 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats MoreheadState

3-11-1 (2-5-1 OVC)

Morehead, KY

Roster

Schedule

Stats

From First Touch

The Govs are 3-10-2 all time against Morehead State, with the Governors splitting the last two meetings with the Eagles.

Senior Kirstin Robertson ranks 21st in the nation in total goals with 10 on the season.

Robertson had a season-high nine shots at the last home match against SEMO.

In 2016, Robertson had the lone goal in a 1-0 win against Morehead State.

The 2016 win was the Govs first win over Morehead State in five seasons.

Sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell has 48 saves on the season with a .762 save percentage.

Powell has saved two of three opponent penalty shot attempts, while the Govs have converted all four times from the spot this season.

