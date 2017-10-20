APSU Volleyball gets home win against Tennessee State

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Junior Cecily Gable hammered home a season-high 16 kills, leading Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a four-set Ohio Valley Conference victory against Tennessee State, Friday night, at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (21-4, 9-1 OVC) posted wire-to-wire wins in the match’s first two sets.

Senior Ashley Slay posted six errorless kills in the opening set as the Govs cruised to a 25-13 win. Gable followed with five errorless kills in the second set, a 25-18 APSU win.

Tennessee State (6-16, 2-7 OVC) made an adjustment during the break and it paid off. Katora Roberts posted nine kills in the third set, including back-to-back kills to secure the set victory.

However, Austin Peay recovered and won the fourth set in near wire-to-wire fashion as Slay added another six kills in the frame.

Gable’s 16-kill performance was one shy of her career high set last season and she finished with a .379 attack percentage. Slay also had a 16-kill outing with a .414 attack percentage. Redshirt junior Christina White and junior Logan Carger also found double-digit kill territory with 11 and 10 kills, respectively.

Tennessee State’s Roberts led all hitters with 18 kills with a .333 attack percentage. Maya Evans had six kills and six blocks.

Set by Set

SET 1 | GOVS 25-13: Christina White opened the match with back-to-back service aces and the Govs were off to the races. Brooke Moore served up another ace as part of a 5-0 that pushed the Govs advantage to six points, 10-4, and they did not look back. Moore would finish the set with another 6-0 run that included her second ace to cap the 25-13 win. Slay had six kills on seven attacks (.857 attack percentage) to pace the Govs 13-kill set.

SET 2 | GOVS 25-18: The second set opened with four straight Governors kills – two from Cecily Gable – as they raced out to a 9-4 lead. Austin Peay’s lead would hit 10 points, 21-11, after a Slay kill before Tennessee State tried to gain control. The Tigers would piece together a 7-2 run to close within five points, 23-18, but they committed back-to-back errors to hand the set to the Govs, 25-18. Gable had five kills on eight attempts (.625 attack percentage) to lead the Govs in another 13-kill frame.

SET 3 | TIGERS: 25-22: The Govs and Tigers traded the lead six times in the opening 14 points, White posting a kill to tie the frame a final time at 7-7. Tennessee State would score five of the next six points in what proved to be the set’s decisive burst as Austin Peay could not rally to tie the set again. Katora Roberts supplied nine kills in TSU’s 17-kill set while White led Austin Peay’s 15-kill effort with five kills.

SET 4 | GOVS 25-17: The fourth set returned to the story line of the first two frames with Austin Peay using a quick four-point burst to take a 5-2 lead. The Govs extended the lead to seven points midway through the set and never looked back, winning 25-17. Slay had six kills on nine swings to pace Austin Peay in a match-best 17-kill effort in the set.

Govs Notably

Stucker to Fifth in Assists

Junior setter Kristen Stucker‘s 49-assist outing moved her into fifth on the Govs career assists list with 2,963 career helpers, moving her past Vann Austin (1993-95). She is just 37 assists shy of joining the 3,000-assist club.

Slay Second on Stops List

Slay had a quiet two-block night but it was enough to move her into a tie for second on the Govs career blocks list with 325 blocks, tying Lauren Henderson (2010-13). She is now 24 assists shy of breaking the Govs blocks record.

On the night Austin Peay recognized Cheryl Holt, the Govs all-time wins leader, current head coach Taylor Mott moved within a win of recording her 100th Austin Peay victory. It also was her 403rd career win.

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

Austin Peay returns to the road for a three-game road trip, beginning with a 7:00pm, Friday contest at Eastern Illinois.

