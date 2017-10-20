APSU Women’s Golf travels to South Carolina for Winthrop Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf looks to keep its momentum up as it prepares for its second tournament this week, traveling to Rock Hill, South Carolina for the Winthrop Intercollegiate.

The two-day, 36-hole event begins with a 9:30am (CT) shotgun start at Rock Hill Country Club.

The par-72 course, playing just short of 6,000 yards (5,993), will host a plethora of teams from outside Austin Peay’s usual realm.

In addition to the host Eagles—who won the 2016 event by 14 strokes—the Govs will face competitors from Appalachian State, Gardner-Webb, High Point, North Carolina A&T, Presbyterian, Radford, UNC Asheville and USC Beaufort. The Govs will be paired with High Point and UNC Asheville.

“We are excited to be going back to this event again this year and will get to compete against some teams we don’t normally get to see,” said assistant coach Amy McCollum. “This course can play tough, but the fact that we were able to play the course last fall is definitely an advantage going into this weekend.”

Junior Reagan Greene will reprise her role atop the Governors lineup. Her final-round 75—best by the Govs over the course of three rounds at Louisiana Monroe’s Fred Marx Invitational—moved her into 18th, giving her back-to-back top-20 finishes with two fall tournaments remaining.

Taylor and Ashton Goodley slot in behind Greene on the lineup card. Taylor Goodley has earned three top-20 finishes in four outings during the fall, while Ashton Goodley‘s sixth-place finish in the season-opening NKU Fall Classic remains the performance pinnacle by an Austin Peay individual this fall. Taylor Goodley tied for 16th in this event last season.

Clarksville natives AnnaMichelle Moore and Riley Cooper retained their spots in the lineup thanks to strong showings earlier this week in Louisiana. Moore in particular projects to play well on the par-3 holes after averaging 3.08/hole on those attempts at Bayou Desiard earlier this week.

“They’ve grinded hard all semester so far, and have had a quick turn around after getting back from Louisiana late Tuesday night, but they’re prepared mentally to fight this weekend and continue getting better,” McCollum said.

The Govs close out their fall with a short trek to Nashville and McCabe Golf Course for the Tigers Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State, October 30th-31st. Although there will be no live scoring for the event at Rock Hill Country Club, complete results and a full recap will be available after the round at LetsGoPeay.com.

