|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police look for Debit Card Forgery Suspect
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police suspects a man using a manufactured debit card, made with information stolen from a Mount Juliet woman, in two places in Clarksville.
The suspect obtained an $825.00 money order at a Clarksville Post Office with the card.
The suspect then used the card at a Dover Road business.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Clarksville Police at 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Debit Card, Dover Road, Mount Juliet TN, U.S. Post Office
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed