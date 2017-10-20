Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police look for Debit Card Forgery Suspect

October 20, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police suspects a man using a manufactured debit card, made with information stolen from a Mount Juliet woman, in two places in Clarksville.

The suspect obtained an $825.00 money order at a Clarksville Post Office with the card.

The suspect then used the card at a Dover Road business.

Clarksville Police are looking for the person in these photos in connection to a forged debit card.

Clarksville Police are looking for the person in these photos in connection to a forged debit card.


Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Clarksville Police at 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591​


