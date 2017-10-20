Clarksville Police report North Clarksville plagued by Vehicle Burglaries

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police say vehicle burglars have been working the Tiny Town Road/Pembroke Road area of Clarksville this week.

There have been two vehicle burglaries on Sunset Meadows Way, one on Sturdivant Drive, one on McManus Drive and another suspected attempt on McManus in which nothing was stolen, and one vehicle burglary Tobacco Road.

Most of the vehicles were unlocked; several with purses inside. In two instances where the vehicles were locked, a window was broken to steal valuables that had been left in view.

Several purses and other items have been stolen. Police patrols in the area have been increased.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Clarksville Police at 931.648.0656 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics