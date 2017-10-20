Nashville Sounds to hold annual “Suites-N-Treats” event for Underprivileged and Special Needs Children

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 at 5:00pm, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will host its annual “Suites-N-Treats” event for underprivileged and special needs children at First Tennessee Park.

Suites-N-Treats is an event that provides underprivileged and special needs children in the greater Nashville area with the opportunity to trick or treat in a safe and unique environment. There will also be activities set up for the participants, which include decorating their own trick or treat bags, making picture frames, enjoying complimentary food/drink (donated by Centerplate and Coca-Cola), and the opportunity to meet Sounds mascot Booster and take pictures with him.

This is a private event for children who have previously received an invitation through one of the participating non-profit organizations.

Suites-N-Treats offers a terrific opportunity for media coverage. All media planning on attending the event should enter through the First Tennessee Park Club Level entry doors (entrance behind home plate). It is recommended media arrive for the first hour of the event.

Who: Underprivileged and special needs children

What: Unique and safe trick-or-treating opportunity provided by Nashville Sounds suite holders and front office staff members

When: 5:00pm to 8:00pm, Wednesday, October 25th, 2017

Where: Club Level at First Tennessee Park

(Enter at Club & Suites Entrance glass door near ticket office at ballpark entrance on Junior Gilliam Way)

The mission of the Nashville Sounds Foundation is to utilize baseball to positively impact communities throughout Middle Tennessee by emphasizing the importance of social responsibility, education, and the power of sport to transform lives.

For more information on the Nashville Sounds Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.nashvillesounds.com and click on the Community tab.

For more information, contact Mark Meyers, MarkM@nashvillesounds.com, 615.515.1152.

