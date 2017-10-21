ATF offers $ 7,000 reward in Smyrna Gun Store Robbery

Smyrna, TN – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Smyrna Police Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward of up to $ 7,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Guns N More, a federal firearm licensee (FFL).

On October 18th, 2017, Guns N More, 291 Sam Ridley Parkway E, Smyrna, Tennessee was burglarized and approximately 24 firearms were reported stolen to the Smyrna Police Department.

ATF industry operations investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $3,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $ 7,000, for information regarding this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at 800.ATF.GUNS (1.800.283.4867) or the Smyrna Police Department at 615.267.2547.

Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the ATF Nashville Field Division as the location.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov

