Clarksville Fire Rescue donates $2,500 at Tickle Me Pink

T-shirt sales aid YMCA’s After Breast Cancer Program

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue firefighters and staff members concluded a drive to sell hundreds of special pink T-shirts that allowed them to donate $2,500 to the YMCA’s After Breast Cancer (ABC) Program.

Susan Harris and Gina Mills, administrative staff members at Fire Rescue, presented the check to Amanda Gill, executive director of the Clarksville Area YMCA, Thursday during the annual Tickle Me Pink event, which is a fundraiser for the ABC Program.

Clarksville firefighters wear the pink “duty shirts” during October. For the past several years, Harris, Mills and colleague Angela Moody have sold the shirts as a fundraiser to help fight breast cancer.

This year’s shirt, designed by firefighters, displays an inspiring message: “Hope, Courage, Support. Clarksville Firefighters — Brave Enough to Wear Pink.”

“We sell the shirts to firefighters and families and friends, and this year we were able to raise $2,500,” Harris said. “We give the money to the ABC Program, so all of it stays right here in our community.”

The 7th Annual Tickle Me Pink event was attended by several hundred local supporters Thursday, and included a luncheon, inspirational speeches and the first Battle of the Bras.

“This is a great event that supports the wonderful YMCA ABC Program,” Mayor McMillan said. “I’m really proud of Clarksville Fire Rescue for their efforts to make such a large donation to support women who are fighting breast cancer.”

The Battle of the Bras is a fashion-oriented competition in which teams from local businesses design artistic brassiers and display them to gain fundraising votes, with the proceeds going to the ABC Program. Battle of the Bras winners included Legends Bank as judges’ favorite, Plato’s Closet for most money raised, and Bridgestone for winning online community vote.

After Breast Cancer is a program for survivors by survivors that provides education and healing for body, mind and spirit after a breast cancer diagnosis. Participants learn about healthy eating and regular exercise, and form a healing community in small group discussions led by a trained facilitator.

The Clarksville Area YMCA hosts the ABC Program, which is free, and funded by grants, private donations and corporate and community sponsors. Contact the YMCA Wellness Director at 931.647.2376 to sign up or get information about the local After Breast Cancer Program.

