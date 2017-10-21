Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Exceeds State in All TNReady Proficiency Measures

Nine CMCSS Schools Labeled ‘Reward’ Schools

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System continues to see academic success for its students. The Tennessee Department of Education has recognized nine CMCSS schools as “Reward Schools” for exceptional gains made in academic growth or achievement.

The state currently is labeling the system’s designation as “pending” while it reverifies CMCSS data. The designation likely will be made in December. CMCSS is one of five school districts in the state that the Department is reverifying.

“We know we have done extremely well,” said CMCSS Director of Schools Millard House II. “Based on a close review of the data, there is cause for a celebration. Teachers, administrators and students have shown commitment to making significant gains in achievement and growth.”

Reward schools for performance include: Middle College at APSU; Hazelwood Elementary. Reward schools for progress include: Barksdale Elementary School, Byrns Darden Elementary School; Glenellen Elementary School; Liberty Elementary School; New Providence Middle School; and, Northwest High School. East Montgomery Elementary School was named a reward school for performance and progress.

“It is my pleasure to share our district data that has just been released by the Tennessee State Department of Education. The district data is a point of celebration for the Clarksville Montgomery County Schools as a whole. The focused work our administrators, teachers and staff have done with our schools to continually improve in the area of student performance and growth is truly commendable and represented throughout our district data,” stated House.

“Our CMCSS employees are valued and appreciated for this hard work. We are asking that they continue to analyze their data, monitor and adjust their plans as needed in order to empower our students to reach their full potential and graduate college and career ready,” said House.

“Looking at all subjects tested through all grade groupings tested, CMCSS has exceeded the state average in all 12 bands. Needless to say, we are enthusiastic about the results,” said Sean Impeartrice, Interim Chief Academic Officer.

