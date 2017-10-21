|
Series History between Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – This week’s game marks the 66th all-time meeting in the regular season between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. In the previous 65 outings, the Browns own a 35-30 advantage, including separate nine- and six-game winning streaks by the Browns.
The Titans’ nine-game losing streak against the Browns from 1970-74 is tied (Oakland, 1966-73) for the second-longest in franchise history.
Additionally, the clubs have played one playoff game, a 24-23 Wild Card win by the Oilers in 1988.
The two teams met for the first time in 1970, when as a part of the AFL NFL merger, the Browns moved from the NFL Century Division to the AFC Central, where they would compete with the Oilers/Titans as divisional foes for 32 seasons.
The series was interrupted after the 1995 season as a result of the former Browns moving to Baltimore to begin play as the Ravens.
A new team was granted to Cleveland to begin play once again in 1999. The new version of the Browns kept the old team’s name, records and logos and was once again a member of the AFC Central until divisional realignment in 2002 sent them to the AFC North and the Titans to the AFC South.
After the reincarnation of the Browns in 1999, the Titans won the next five meetings. Since then, however, the Browns have the advantage, taking five out of eight games.
On October 5th, 2014, the Browns recorded an historic comeback against the Titans at Nissan Stadium, erasing a 25-point deficit to win 29-28. It was the largest road comeback in NFL history.
The Titans and Browns most recently met in Week 6 of 2016 at Nissan Stadium. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota passed for three touchdowns and a 132.6 passer rating, and the Titans defense accumulated six sacks to help the Titans win 28-26.
Most Recent Matchups
2011 Week 4 • October 2nd, 2011 • Titans 31 at Browns 13
2014 Week 5 • October 5th, 2014 • Browns 29 at Titans 28
2015 Week 2 • September 20th, 2015 • Titans 14 at Browns 28
2016 Week 6 • October 16th, 2016 • Browns 26 at Titans 28
