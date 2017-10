American Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

Nashville, TN – With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves for patients like Emily Bratton. After the birth of her first child, she received several units of blood.

“I know that my life was saved because someone, somewhere, was willing to donate their blood,” said Bratton. “There aren’t words to describe how incredibly thankful I am that people are willing to donate blood to help a stranger.”

Give patients in need another reason to be thankful – make an appointment to give blood. Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 1st-15th

Todd Central High School

806 South Main Street Elkton, KY. 42220

11/2/2017: 8:30am – 1:30pm

American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street. Clarksville, TN. 37043

11/6/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

11/13/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

APSU-Omega Psi Phi Fraternity-Foy

521 Marion Street Clarksville, TN. 37044

11/10/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross

