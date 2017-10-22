APSU Football’s Jeremiah Oatsvall and Kentel Williams earn OVC honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Kentel Williams was selected as the adidas® OVC Offensive Player of the Week, while Jeremiah Oatsvall was tabbed as the adidas® OVC Newcomer of the Week, as both representatives of the Austin Peay State University football team were honored for their play in Saturday night’s 38-31 victory over Southeast Missouri.

Williams showed his big play ability early and often. The Knoxville native carried the ball eight times for 148 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown burst in the first quarter that reclaimed a lead the Govs never surrendered.

The sophomore caught one pass for 19 yards and finish the contest with two rushes over 50 yards. Of the Governors’ six plays upwards of 50 yards on the season, Williams has accounted for five of the six.

In his first career start, Oatsvall was dynamic, powering a Govs offense that totaled over 500 yards on the night. He finished the game with 199 yards passing – a new career-high – while also racking up 66 yards on the ground and scoring three total touchdowns. Oatsvall became the first Governor quarterback since 2009 to win his first career start.

The two football representatives became the third and fourth Austin Peay players to earn weekly awards this season, joining JaVaughn Craig on September 18th and Jaison Williams on October 2nd.

The APSU Football is back in action 4:00pm, Saturday, as they travel to Orlando, FL to take on UCF.

