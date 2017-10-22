APSU Women’s Golf finishes in Top Five at Winthrop Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Rock Hill, SC – A solid final 18 holes, particularly from freshman Riley Cooper, pulled Austin Peay State University women’s golf into fifth at the Winthrop Intercollegiate at Rock Hill Country Club.

Austin Peay’s 627 (315-312) put the Govs two shots up on UNC Asheville (629) for top-five honors.

High Point (286-303-589) took the team title, followed by Winthrop (591), Presbyterian (619) and Appalachian State (621).

Cooper’s career-best 74 moved her up 18 spots into 30th with a 161 (87-74). She sank a team-high three birdies on Sunday, while her four for the tournament tied her with junior Ashton Goodley for the team-high. Her 74 was the best by an Austin Peay freshman since Nov. 3, 2015 (Taylor Goodley, 74, UAB Beach Bash).

Both Ashton and Taylor Goodley led Austin Peay’s tournament stay with 17th-place finishes. Ashton (78-78-156) was also the Governors leader in par-4 scoring (4.25/hole), while Taylor’s 21 pars was a team-best.

Junior Reagan Greene and senior AnnaMichelle Moore fired matching 81s to close out the tournament. Greene’s two-round 160 (79-81) placed her in 28th, while Moore’s 162 (81-81) placed her 33rd. Greene (3.00/hole) led the Govs in par-3 scoring, while Moore (5.00/hole) was the leader on par-5 holes.

The Govs close out their fall schedule, October 30th-31st, at the Tigers Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State at McCabe Golf Course.

