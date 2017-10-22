APSU Women’s Golf sit in sixth at Winthrop Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Rock Hill, SC – After 18 holes, Austin Peay State University women’s golf finds itself in sixth place at the Winthrop Intercollegiate.

The Govs opening-round 315 has them six shots outside the top-five, behind UNC Asheville (309). High Point (286) leads the way, with Presbyterian (301), Winthrop (304) and Appalachian State (307) also in the top-five.

Junior Taylor Goodley‘s opening-round 77 has her tied for 17th and the top finisher of Austin Peay’s quintet. Goodley’s strength on Saturday was in her ability to get up and down—she carded a team-high 12 pars on a day that saw the average score just over 80 (80.09).

Her sister Ashton Goodley was one shot behind her at 78, just outside the top-20 in 22nd. She averaged an even-par 3.00 on par-3 holes and sank a team-high two birdies, with junior Reagan Greene (79) one shot behind her in 24th.

Rounding out the day for Austin Peay were senior AnnaMichelle Moore and freshman Riley Cooper. Moore’s opening-round 81 has her tied for 31st, helped by a 4.75/hole average on Rock Hill Country Club’s four par-5 offerings. Cooper’s 87 has her tied for 48th with 18 holes to go.

The Winthrop Intercollegiate concludes Sunday morning with an 8:30am (CT) shotgun start. The Govs will be paired with Appalachian State and UNC Asheville in the final round.

Sections

Topics