Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf travels to Birmingham for Samford Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf kicks off its penultimate fall tournament Monday in Birmingham, Alabama’s Greystone Golf and Country Club, site of the two-day Samford Intercollegiate.

The teams will play two rounds Monday, beginning with a shotgun start at 9:00am, and a single round Tuesday, with tee times beginning at 8:30am.

Joining the Govs and Samford in the tournament will be representatives from Ohio Valley Conference foes UT Martin, Murray State and Tennessee Tech, as well as Montevallo, Delta State, Miles College, UAB (individuals), Auburn and Alabama (individuals).

Fresh off a fifth-place finish in their home tournament—the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate—the Govs bring a new look into the lineup, but it starts with the same familiar face of freshman Chase Korte. The Metropolis, Illinois native comes into Monday off a one-under 71 in the final round at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson,TN last Tuesday.

Back in the lineup again will be sophomores Austin Lancaster and Michael Busse. Lancaster’s 40 pars led the tournament last week, while Busse’s short game led to a 3.08 average on par-3 holes.

Junior Sean Butscher and freshman Jay Fox comprise the new faces in the Govs lineup this week. Both equaled Lancaster’s 19th-place finish at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, with Fox shooting a one-over 145 over the first 36 holes.

Live scoring will be provided by golfgenius.com and a complete recap and full results will be available at the conclusion of each day at LetsGoPeay.com. The Govs wrap up fall action next week at the MTSU Intercollegiate, a one-day event hosted by Middle Tennessee at Old Fort Golf Club.

Sections

Topics