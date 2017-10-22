Land Between the Lakes to hold Fall Fest at Woodlands Nature Station

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


October 22, 2017
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station hosts Fall Fest Saturday, November 4th, 2017 from 10:00am-4:00pm. Nature Station admission is $5.00 ages 13 and up, $3.00 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under.

Fall Fest features a variety of forest and migration-themed programs including hayrides, live music, nature crafts, and appearances by Smokey Bear.

Nature Station Fall Hayride. (Melodie Anderson)

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, enjoy the fall season, and participate in a variety of outdoor programs and activities,” says John Pollpeter, Lead Naturalist at Woodlands Nature Station.

Hayrides are 40-minutes long, $2.00 per person, and leave regularly throughout the day. On these staff-led rides, participants will enjoy fun nature activities and great wildlife-viewing opportunities. For more information on the day’s activities, visit https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/fall-fest-2/

Fall Fest activities include:

  • Throughout the day: Scheduled visits with Smokey Bear
  • Ongoing 10am-4pm “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Hayrides
  • Ongoing 10am-4pm Fall Nature Crafts: Build an Animal
  • Ongoing 10am-4pm Handcrafted Willow Furniture Making with local craftsman Justin Roberts
  • Ongoing 10am – 4pm  Chainsaw Carving Demonstration with local craftsman Justin Driver 
  • 12-12:45pm  Fall Music Concert:  Brio String Ensemble
  • 1:30-2pm  Migrate or Hibernate Animal Program
  • 2-2:45pm  Fall Music Concert:  Brio String Ensemble
  • 3-3:30pm  Puppet Show:  The Journey of Monica the Monarch
  • 4:30pm-4:50pm Parade of Raptors

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.


