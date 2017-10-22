|
Land Between the Lakes to hold Fall Fest at Woodlands Nature Station
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station hosts Fall Fest Saturday, November 4th, 2017 from 10:00am-4:00pm. Nature Station admission is $5.00 ages 13 and up, $3.00 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under.
Fall Fest features a variety of forest and migration-themed programs including hayrides, live music, nature crafts, and appearances by Smokey Bear.
“This is a perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, enjoy the fall season, and participate in a variety of outdoor programs and activities,” says John Pollpeter, Lead Naturalist at Woodlands Nature Station.
Hayrides are 40-minutes long, $2.00 per person, and leave regularly throughout the day. On these staff-led rides, participants will enjoy fun nature activities and great wildlife-viewing opportunities. For more information on the day’s activities, visit https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/fall-fest-2/.
Fall Fest activities include:
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.
