Land Between the Lakes to hold Fall Fest at Woodlands Nature Station

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station hosts Fall Fest Saturday, November 4th, 2017 from 10:00am-4:00pm. Nature Station admission is $5.00 ages 13 and up, $3.00 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under.

Fall Fest features a variety of forest and migration-themed programs including hayrides, live music, nature crafts, and appearances by Smokey Bear.

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, enjoy the fall season, and participate in a variety of outdoor programs and activities,” says John Pollpeter, Lead Naturalist at Woodlands Nature Station.

Hayrides are 40-minutes long, $2.00 per person, and leave regularly throughout the day. On these staff-led rides, participants will enjoy fun nature activities and great wildlife-viewing opportunities. For more information on the day’s activities, visit https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/fall-fest-2/.

Fall Fest activities include:

Throughout the day: Scheduled visits with Smokey Bear

Ongoing 10am-4pm “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Hayrides

Ongoing 10am-4pm Fall Nature Crafts: Build an Animal

Ongoing 10am-4pm Handcrafted Willow Furniture Making with local craftsman Justin Roberts

Ongoing 10am – 4pm Chainsaw Carving Demonstration with local craftsman Justin Driver

12-12:45pm Fall Music Concert: Brio String Ensemble

1:30-2pm Migrate or Hibernate Animal Program

2-2:45pm Fall Music Concert: Brio String Ensemble

3-3:30pm Puppet Show: The Journey of Monica the Monarch

4:30pm-4:50pm Parade of Raptors

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.

