2017 APSU Homecoming King and Queen Crowned

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 22nd Austin Peay State University announced the 2017 APSU Homecoming Court and crowned Homecoming King and Queen on Saturday, October 21st, 2017 during halftime at the Governors football game against Southeast Missouri at Fortera Stadium.

Amber James a Healthcare Management major was crowned Homecoming Queen. James, from Chattanooga Tennessee, was sponsored by the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. She was escorted by her father Charlie Cooper.

Health & Human Performance major Brandon Herbert from Mount Juliet Tennessee was crowned Homecoming King. Herbert was sponsored by the Alpha Omicron Pi Women’s Fraternity. He was escorted by his mother, Becky Tucker.

Homecoming is a time to show support for the Austin Peay Football team and to celebrate school spirit.

The Homecoming Court is made up of five men and five women elected by Austin Peay students. Those 10 people are then interviewed to decide the King and Queen.

The 2017 APSU Homecoming Court are the following:

Health & Human Performance major Natalie Cooper from Chattanooga Tennessee was sponsored by the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and escorted by her father Charlie Cooper.

Marketing major Alexis Larkin from Columbus Ohio was sponsored by the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and escorted by her boyfriend Allen Griffin.

Health & Human Performance major Taylor Vanders from Johnson City Tennessee was sponsored by the Kappa Alpha Order and escorted by her father Geoffrey Vanders.

Music Education major Susannah White from Springfield Tennessee was sponsored by the Chi Omega Women’s Fraternity and escorted by her mother Kathy White.

Public Health major Frank Burns from Knoxville Tennessee was sponsored by the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and escorted by his sister Nicole Lazenby.

Business Administration major Lamar Talley was sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc and escorted by his aunt Judy McCrary.

Chemistry major Ruben Torres from Ridgecrest California was sponsored by the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and escorted by his sister Jackie Torres.

Psychology major Tommy Wilkins from Clarksville Tennessee was sponsored by the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and escorted by her grandmother Sue Ryan.

