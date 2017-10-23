|
AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Fall 4 Cents
Clarksville-Montgomery County continues to have some of the Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Gas prices keep falling in the southeast. Tennessee gas prices dropped another 4 cents during the past week. The state average has declined the last 42 consecutive days for a total of 32 cents.
Gas prices are averaging $2.27 cents in Tennessee. Despite the recent downward trend, the state average remains 13 cents higher than pre-Hurricane Harvey levels. The metro areas with the largest weekly discounts in the state were in Cleveland (-10 cents), Chattanooga (-9 cents), and Kingsport-Bristol (-5 cents).
Tennessee’s highest and lowest Gas Prices
Gasoline stocks continue to rise across the nation, as weekly demand declined by 3.6 percent during the week ending October 13th, 2017 according to the latest report from the Energy Information Administration.
Meanwhile, oil prices gained almost a dollar last week after the EIA reported a 5.7 million barrel decline in oil supply and a 1 million barrel drop in production.
“Motorists should expect another round of discounts at the pump this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gasoline futures and wholesale prices gained some strength last week, but not enough to stop the pump price plunge. Retail prices remain about 5-10 cents higher than where they should be, based on current fundamentals.”
Gas Price Tools for Reporters/Consumers
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.
All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
