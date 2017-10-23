APSU Men’s Golf sit in Ninth at Samford Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Birmingham, AL – Freshman Chase Korte sits in ninth after the opening 36 holes of the Samford Intercollegiate at Greystone Golf and Country Club.

The Metropolis, Illinois native finished the opening two rounds with a two-over 146 (76-70), rolling in a team-high 24 pars to keep himself near the top of the leaderboard.

Five of his birdies came during the course of the second round, which equaled UT Martin’s Hunter Richardson, Auburn’s Graysen Huff, Alabama individual Wilson Furr and Tennessee Tech’s Bracton Womack for the day’s second-lowest round.

Sophomore Austin Lancaster sank a tournament-high seven birdies over the opening 36 holes, including five in the second round, but was bitten by the bogey bug (10 over the first two rounds); he sits in 35th with a 156 (79-77), one shot ahead of freshman Jay Fox (80-77—157), who sank six birdies in his own right, while keeping his bogey’s to a minimum (team-low eight).

Rounding out the opening day for the Govs at Greystone were junior Sean Butscher (79-83-162) and sophomore Michael Busse (84-87-171).

Final-round action begins 8:00am, Tuesday, in Birmingham; the Govs will be paired with Miles College on the final 18 holes.

