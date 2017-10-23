Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Altra Federal Credit Union to host Fright on Franklin this Saturday

Family-friendly trick-or-treating event October 28th will be safe but frightful

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has partnered with Altra Federal Credit Union for this year’s Fright on Franklin event from 3:00pm-6:00pm Saturday, October 28th, 2017 in downtown Clarksville.

Fright on Franklin is a free, family-friendly event featuring safe trick-or-treating, a hayride, costume contests, and more in historic downtown Clarksville. Follow the screams (of delight) to an afternoon of frighteningly fun Halloween-themed activities.

Scheduled Activities

Halloween Treats

Visit trick-or-treat stations provided by more than 70 local businesses throughout downtown Clarksville. Treats vary from candy to small toys, which may contain small parts.

Costume Contests

Show off your costume on stage at the City Hall/US Bank top parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for “Best Costume” in each age group and “Best Group.” Prizes include gift cards donated by Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio, Kids-N-Play, Chuck E. Cheese, Escape Games and Planet 3 Extreme Air Park.

Pre-registration is required. Only a few spots remain, register online at ww.cityofclarksville.com/fright

Pumpkin Games

Try your hand at pumpkin-themed Halloween games: pumpkin golf, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and pumpkin ping-pong toss.

Photo Opportunities

Record your night to remember with a fun photo in Clarksville Parks & Recreation’s photo booth, under the gazebo on the corner of Franklin and First Street or use our frightful Snapchat filter!

Food and Drink

Food and drink will be available for purchase from Relish the Dog and Ivory Cotton Bar.

Road Closures and Weather

Beginning at 8:00am Saturday, October 28th, streets will be blocked off from Public Square to North First Street and from Franklin to Main Street. Public parking is available at the public parking garage.

The event will go on rain or shine. However, should the weather become extreme, we will cancel the event for the safety of our vendors and guests. No rain date will be scheduled for this event.

Visit www.CityofClarksville.com/Fright to download event map.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Sections

Topics