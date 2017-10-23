|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Altra Federal Credit Union to host Fright on Franklin this Saturday
Family-friendly trick-or-treating event October 28th will be safe but frightful
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has partnered with Altra Federal Credit Union for this year’s Fright on Franklin event from 3:00pm-6:00pm Saturday, October 28th, 2017 in downtown Clarksville.
Fright on Franklin is a free, family-friendly event featuring safe trick-or-treating, a hayride, costume contests, and more in historic downtown Clarksville. Follow the screams (of delight) to an afternoon of frighteningly fun Halloween-themed activities.
Scheduled Activities
Halloween Treats
Visit trick-or-treat stations provided by more than 70 local businesses throughout downtown Clarksville. Treats vary from candy to small toys, which may contain small parts.
Costume Contests
Show off your costume on stage at the City Hall/US Bank top parking lot. Prizes will be awarded for “Best Costume” in each age group and “Best Group.” Prizes include gift cards donated by Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio, Kids-N-Play, Chuck E. Cheese, Escape Games and Planet 3 Extreme Air Park.
Pre-registration is required. Only a few spots remain, register online at ww.cityofclarksville.com/fright
Pumpkin Games
Try your hand at pumpkin-themed Halloween games: pumpkin golf, pumpkin tic-tac-toe, and pumpkin ping-pong toss.
Photo Opportunities
Record your night to remember with a fun photo in Clarksville Parks & Recreation’s photo booth, under the gazebo on the corner of Franklin and First Street or use our frightful Snapchat filter!
Food and Drink
Food and drink will be available for purchase from Relish the Dog and Ivory Cotton Bar.
Road Closures and Weather
Beginning at 8:00am Saturday, October 28th, streets will be blocked off from Public Square to North First Street and from Franklin to Main Street. Public parking is available at the public parking garage.
The event will go on rain or shine. However, should the weather become extreme, we will cancel the event for the safety of our vendors and guests. No rain date will be scheduled for this event.
Visit www.CityofClarksville.com/Fright to download event map.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAltra Federal Credit Union, Chuck E. Cheese, Clarksville City Hall, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Costume Contest, Downtown Clarksville, Escape Games, First Street, Franklin Street, Fright on Franklin, Gift Cards, Halloween, Hayride, Horsefeathers Pottery & Art Studio, Ivory Cotton Bar, Kids-N-Play, Main Street, North First Street, Planet 3 Extreme Air Park, Public Square, Relish the Dog, safe trick or treat, U.S. Bank
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed