APSU celebrates contributions of Woodward Library Society

Clarksville, TN – Last week, The Felix G. Woodward Library celebrated the many contributions of the Woodward Library Society, a support organization for the Austin Peay State University library.

As part of the 12th annual National Friends of Libraries Week, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed a proclamation designating October 15th-21st, 2017, as Friends of Libraries Week in Tennessee.

The Woodward Library Society, founded in 2009, is an organization of library friends dedicated to the advancement of the University’s Woodward Library.

The purpose of the Woodward Library Society is to strengthen the resources of the Woodward Library and to increase awareness of those resources. The Society seeks to maintain an association of persons interested in strengthening and advancing the Library, providing and attracting financial support for the Library, sponsoring events and activities consistent with the purpose and mission of the Library, and promoting the Library’s visibility by demonstrating its value as the center of a learning enterprise.

“The Woodward Library Society has made significant contributions to the APSU Library during the past eight years,” said Joe Weber, director of library services. “The Library Society sponsors three or four educational and entertaining events each year, and I think new members are always surprised and pleased by the high quality of the programs.”

Membership is open, upon payment of annual dues, to any person, business, or organization that shares in the purpose of the Society. Please contact the library at 931.221.7618 or visit http://library.apsu.edu/society/ to find out how to become a member of the Society.

National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association with approximately 4,000 personal and group members representing hundreds of thousands of library supporters. United for Libraries supports those who govern, promote, advocate, and fundraiser for libraries, and brings together library trustees, advocates, friends, and foundations into a partnership that creates a powerful force for libraries in the 21st century.

For more information, visit www.ala.org/united

