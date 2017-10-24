Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold fall concert featuring Cumberland Winds Concert Band Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Winds Concert Band will bring its fall concert to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on Saturday, October 28th at 1:00pm. The concert will be held in the atrium of the library.

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a fun hour of live music for the whole family! Musical selections will include a wide variety of Americana and patriotic songs with Veteran’s Day so close.

The band will play during the final hour of the Friends of the Library’s Fall Book Sale, so join us for the sale that begins at 9:00am that morning and then relax with some great band music.

The Cumberland Winds is made up of musicians who play in a variety of groups in diverse venues. Their goal is “to create an environment that fosters music in the greater Cumberland River area through public concerts, musical support of private events, musical training, and master classes.” This event is free and open to the public.

or further information contact Martha Hendricks, Director, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 931.648.8826 x61400 or email martha@clarksville.org

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

Sections

Topics