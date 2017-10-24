Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are searching for Runaway Juvenile Denesha Harris

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Denesha Harris, B/F, 15 with some visible scars on her arms and legs.

The juvenile left her residence on October 16th. 2017 and did not return home.

Denesha Harris has not been located and there is a possibility she may be in the Hopkinsville Kentucky area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jobe, 931.648.0656, ext 5269 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591


