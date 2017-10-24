Clarksville’s Go Commando Half Marathon and 5k sees Large Turnout

Clarksville, TN – The 7th Annual Go Commando Half Marathon & 5K drew more runners than last year, with almost 1,100 participants for the main events, the Kids Fun Run and the Shadow Run this past Saturday, October 21st, 2017.

This year also featured a Guinness World Record being set by Kalea Lehman who finished the half marathon in 1:51:12 while pushing a triple stroller.

Once again, the 5K drew the biggest share of the more than 800 runners that showed up at Old Glory Distilling Co. on a Saturday morning that provided perfect running conditions.

About 250 soldiers took part in the Shadow Run, a Go Commando tradition that allows deployed military personnel to sign up and run in the event. This year’s Shadow Run, held at an undisclosed location, had participants representing Army Special Operations, as well as members of the Air Force and Navy.

About 100 kids ran in this year’s Kids Fun Run and seemed to enjoy the mascots who came out for the event, Team RWB’s Eagle and Clarksville Association for Down’s Syndrome’s (CADS) Blue Dragon.

Rotary Club’s 2017 Race Director, Cheryl Moss talked about the event.

“I think the Kids Fun Run was my favorite part this year,” Moss said. “Race emcee warned the kids to be careful when they passed the blue dragon. So, you could see them making some really tight turns, trying to not get to close. It was really cute.

“This is our second year at Old Glory, and our numbers have increased over last year. It will be a few days before we have our final totals. I just want to thank all the people who made this 7th Annual Go Commando possible. Clarksville Rotary Club members have worked really hard to bring this together. It took a lot of volunteers and at least 10 months of work and planning.”

Moss says funds raised at this year’s event will go toward Rotary’s Field of Dreams project, an all-inclusive playground and baseball field at Civitan Park that will be able to accommodate special needs athletes of all ages and abilities.

7th Annual Go Commando Half Marathon & 5K Results

5k Female Overall Winners Place Name Time 1 Erin Williams 20:58 2 Margaret Spach 21:34 3 Liz Punger 22:12 5k Male Overall Winners Place Name Time 1 Timothy Gore 16:41 2 Montana Klinsporn 17:29 3 Scott Freeman 18:17 Half Marathon Female Overall Winners Place Name Time 1 Rachel Kim 1:33:57 2 Taylor Clark 1:38:48 3 C, Zydel 1:40:50 Half Marathon Male Overall Winners Place Name Time 1 Nick French 1:12:13 2 Joseph Elsakr 1:12:13 3 John Woodman 1:17:18

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics