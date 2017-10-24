Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale set for October 26th-28th

Clarksville, TN – The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale begins this Thursday, October 26th at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

The opening night will be a Friends-only preview from 4:00pm–7:00pm. Anyone may join the Friends of the Library for $5.00 at the door. The book sale will be open to the public on Friday, October 27th from 9:00am–5:00pm and Saturday, October 28th from 9:00am–2:00pm.

A wide variety of gently used, books will be available to purchase.

Books cost no more than $1.00, and all funds go to the Friends of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization of people working together to support the library. The Friends not only support the library financially, but they also contribute their time, ideas, and talents.

The Friends have sustained the library in recent years by sponsoring special events, and purchasing a variety of items for the library that are not part of its regular operating budget.

The mission of the Friends of the Library is to actively support the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library by maintaining an association of persons interested in books and libraries; focusing attention on library services and needs; stimulating gifts of books, desirable collections, endowments, and bequests and strengthening reading interest and library information services for young people.

For further information contact Martha Hendricks, Director, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library at 931.648.8826 x61400 or email martha@clarksville.org

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

