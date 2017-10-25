Clarksville Police releases DUI Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol results from October 20th-21st

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville, TN – On October 20th, 2017 thru October 21st, 2017 between the hours of 8:00pm and 4:00am, the Clarksville Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI Checkpoint and saturation patrol to find and remove impaired drivers from the streets of Clarksville.

During this time, there were 66 vehicles through the checkpoint and 90 charges.

The results were:

Offensive # of Charges
DUI 2
Revoked/Suspended License 4
Speeding 21
Proof of Insurance 13
Failure to Obey Traffic Signal 2
Light/Equipment Violation 35
Other D.L. / Registration Violations 2
Failure to use Reasonable Care 1
Registration 8
Public Intoxication 2
Total 90
 

 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol had 3 DUI (bringing the total to 5) arrests during the Checkpoint/Saturation times.


