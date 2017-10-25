|
|
|
|
TBI adds Robertson County homicide suspect Ricardo Murray Jr. Top Ten Most Wanted List
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to the state’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Ricardo Lamont Murray, Jr., of Nashville.
Murray (DOB 2-7-98) is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges of Homicide, Aggravated Robbery, and Theft resulting from an incident in Cedar Hill on October 24th, during which authorities believe Murray fatally shot a man, Jonathan Outlaw, who was attempting to sell him a vehicle.
Murray is an African-American man who stands 5’8” and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Murray’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Murray’s arrest.
