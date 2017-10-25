TWRA announces First Young Sportsman Deer Hunt set for October 28th-29th

Nashville, TN – The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2017-18 season will be held the weekend of October 28th-29th, 2017.

Youth ages 6-16 years of age may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, and archery equipment.

Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.

Archery season began in the state on September 23rd and the first segment ends October 27th, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season begins Monday, October 30th through Friday, November 3rd.

The TWRA makes the recommendation that all hunters obtain a 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units. The guides are available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org

In 2016, youth hunters harvested a total of 5,854 deer during the first hunt. All 95 Tennessee counties reported harvests in 2016.

