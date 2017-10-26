APSU Football heads to Florida to battle UCF

Austin Peay at #17 UCF

Saturday, October 28th, 2017 | 4:00pm CT

Orlando, FL | Spectrum Stadium

Clarksville, TN – For the third time this season, the Austin Peay State University football team will compete against an FBS opponent. This time the Governors will take on No. 17 UCF, 4:00pm Saturday at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Austin Peay has more than held its own against FBS opponents this season.

During the first two weekends, the Govs battled with Cincinnati and Miami University, holding both opponents to under 300 yards of total offense.

These two programs have met twice previously on the gridiron, with both schools picking up road wins. The last meeting between the Governors and Knights came back on October 27th, 1984 in Orlando, with APSU earning a 24-21 victory.

However, the 2017 version of UCF is a different animal. The Knights are 6-0 and have won all six games by a double-digit margin. They are the No. 1 ranked offense in all of college football (47.3 points per game).

Saturday Notables

Austin Peay ranks as the No. 2 scoring offense in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Govs average 25.0 points per game during the 2017 season.

APSU is one of only two schools in the OVC that ranks in the top-four in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense.

The Governors rank as the No. 1 rushing attack in the conference. APSU has tallied 1,974 yards on the ground this season, averaging 246.8 per game. The Govs are the ninth ranked rushing offense in FCS.

The reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week Kentel Williams ranks fourth in the league in rushing, averaging 72.9 yards per game.

Jaison Williams still ranks as the No. 1 pass rusher in the conference. The sophomore has tallied an OVC-high 8.5 sacks on the season. Williams has also forced a league-high four fumbles.

No one in the conference has more tackles than Austin Peay linebacker Gunnar Scholato. The former walk on has 68 tackles this year, which is tops in the OVC.

APSU is ranked as the No. 14 defensive unit in all of FCS. The Govs allow just 296.4 yards per game.

Scott Frost is in his second year as the leader of the Knights. His team is ranked 17th in FBS football. Their margin of victory through six games is 29.8.

The Knights are led by quarterback McKenzie Milton, who has tossed for 1,722 yards this season including an impressive 16 touchdowns.

Military Appreciation Day

To honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have served this great nation in military service, free admission has been made available for all military personnel with a valid ID courtesy of CW4 (Ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard. This complimentary admission offer will be made available on game day.

Tickets to the general public are $10.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix or by contacting the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Follow APSU Football Online



To follow all things Austin Peay football, visit our website at LetsGoPeay.com or check out the official Facebook Page of Austin Peay Athletics. Live play-by-play can be found on Twitter @AustinPeayFB or by visiting PeayStats.com.

