Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis play North Alabama in APSU Fall Tournament, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – In the final weekend of fall competition, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will host North Alabama in its annual APSU Fall Tournament beginning 9:00am, Saturday at the Austin Peay Tennis Complex in Clarksville.

After a hard-fought weekend against some of the nation’s top competitors in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional, the Governors are looking to build continuity as they prepare for their final tune-up before spring competition begins in January.

Notables

Almantas Ozelis has amassed the most matches during the fall season. The junior is 6-6 in single competition.

Aleh Drobysh and Timo Kiesslich will look to bounce back from an opening round loss in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. The duo was 2-1 prior to this past weekend and are among the top doubles competitors in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Freshman Christian Edison was hampered by an injury in the last tournament, but will look to capitalize on his home debut this weekend.

Evan Bottorff will also be making his home collegiate debut at the Austin Peay Tennis Complex on Saturday. He is 1-1 on the season.

Jacob Lorino and Chad Woodham are expecting rebound performances this weekend against the Lions. The duo is 1-2 as a squad this year.

