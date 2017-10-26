Clarksville County Club becomes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certified

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program (CMCGCP) held a green ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate Clarksville County Club (CCC) as the newest green organization.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, City of Clarksville Chief of Staff Heather Fleming, Chamber of Commerce Director Melinda Shepard, Bi-County Solid Waste Management Director David Graham, Montgomery County Public Information Officer Michelle Newell and CMCGCP Manager Carlye Sommers attended the celebration.

Some of the areas of focus on utility savings include retrofitting light bulbs, energy efficient dimmers, cutting lighting and HVAC to unused areas, programmable thermostats, and turning off kitchen equipment when not needed.

Since beginning the certification process, CCC has implemented recycling efforts that include ink cartridges, cooking oil, cardboard and aluminum cans. The staff has also switched from paper towels to reusable clothes for use at small events. CCC updated lighting, adjusted thermostats and decreased exhaust fan run time to improve energy efficiency and worked with the grounds crew to reduce the amount of water used in landscaping.

Mayor Durrett asked Jones what was next for CCC. “I want to spend more time looking at energy efficiency throughout the property and see if there are additional areas for savings. We are looking at some possible remodeling so there are plenty of opportunities to expand upon what we are already doing.” Jones responded.

Established in 1913, Clarksville Country Club is proud to be locally owned and managed. So far in 2017, the club has grown by 60 members. CCC members enjoy the golf course, dining facilities, pool, fitness center and tennis courts. If you would like more information on CCC, visit them online at www.clarksvillecountryclub.com or contact them by phone at 931.647.5674.

If your organization would like more information on the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, contact Carlye Sommers at cmsommers@mcgtn.net or call 931.245.1867. You can also find information about the Program and the over 100 Green Certified businesses at www.mcgtn.org/green

