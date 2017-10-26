Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue respond to Vehicle Fire inside Car Detailing Business

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, October 26th, 2017 around 9:43am, Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside of a detailing business at the 600 block of Providence Boulevard.

The vehicle had a power steering fluid leak which caught on fire after the vehicle was pulled into the bay of the detailing business.

The fire was quickly extinguished by Clarksville Fire Rescue preventing the fire from spreading to the building’s structure or damage to the other vehicle inside of the bay.

Traffic flow was down to a single lane on Providence Boulevard for over an hour.

There were no injuries.

