Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue respond to Vehicle Fire inside Car Detailing Business

October 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Thursday, October 26th, 2017 around 9:43am, Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside of a detailing business at the 600 block of Providence Boulevard.

The vehicle had a power steering fluid leak which caught on fire after the vehicle was pulled into the bay of the detailing business.

Clarksville Fire Rescue put out a car fire that started inside a car detailing business on Providence Boulevard. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

Clarksville Fire Rescue put out a car fire that started inside a car detailing business on Providence Boulevard. (Jim Knoll, CPD)

The fire was quickly extinguished by Clarksville Fire Rescue preventing the fire from spreading to the building’s structure or damage to the other vehicle inside of the bay.

Traffic flow was down to a single lane on Providence Boulevard for over an hour.

There were no injuries.

Photos


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives