Clarksville Street Department to offer free pickup of yard debris starting October 30th
Material must be placed in paper bags or boxes
Clarksville, TN – Once again this fall as a service to City residents, the Clarksville Street Department will offer free pickup of yard debris, leaves and limbs.
The fall pickup service period will begin Monday, October 30th, 2017 and continue through December 4th, 2017.
Yard debris, such as leaves and clippings, must be placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes and placed near the street.
Tree limbs must be 6 feet or less in length. The Street Department will not pick up limbs where a commercial company has pruned trees.
To have yard debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931.472.3353. Leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags or boxes you have or if you have limbs. The debris must be on the City of Clarksville’s right of way and not in the street. You may also email the same information to debris@cityofclarksville.com
