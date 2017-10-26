U.S. Army launches JROTC Robotics Program at Kenwood High School

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, October 26th, 2017 the U.S. Army launched its JROTC Robotics Program at Kenwood High School. Four CMCSS high school robotics programs will be in place: Kenwood High School, Northeast High School, West Creek High School, with Rossview High School and Northwest High School combined.

Each of these programs will receive VEX EDR Robotics kits from the U.S. Army.

COL (US Army Ret.) Michael Taliento, CMCSS Director of Army Instruction, said, “the JROTC Robotics Programs and these VEX kits seek to inspire students to become the problem-solving heroes of tomorrow.”

Robotics teams will consist of 4 to 6 JROTC cadets and other students who will be co-coached by both JROTC instructors and STEM or CTE teachers.

“Ultimately as leaders and educators, we hope our cadets and students develop a greater interest in STEM opportunities and seek out college or career pathways in the STEM environment,” stated COL Taliento.

For more information, contact COL (US Army Ret.) Michael Taliento at michael.taliento@cmcss.net

