Clarksville Police Fatal Accident Crash Team provide educational opportunity to West Creek High School Students

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, October 25th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers from CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team in conjunction with West Creek High School teachers, provided a different type of educational opportunity to some West Creek High students.

Students were challenged to utilize skills taught to them in a classroom environment in a real world situation.

They were given a scenario in which an adult pedestrian sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the school parking lot; the pedestrian role was played by an inanimate stuffed dummy.

Students from the various educational disciplines: English, Physics, Math, and criminal justice analyzed the accident scene from their different perspectives.

It was an enlightening experience for the students, using the skills imparted in the classroom, applied to the many facets of accident reconstruction and the complex of analyzing a crash scene.

