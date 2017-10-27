Clarksville Police say Vehicle Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, October 27th, 2017 around 8:43am, Clarksville Police report a 2004 Mazda driven by a 35 year old man was traveling southbound on Peachers Mill Road when it crossed into the northbound lane striking a 2008 Honda Accord, traveling northbound on Peachers Mill Road driven by a 50 year old woman.

The collision caused the Mazda to flip over onto its roof. The driver of the Honda had to be extricated.

The 35 year old man was taken by Lifeflight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with leg and head injuries and is in stable condition.

The 50 year old woman was transported to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries

The investigation is ongoing.

