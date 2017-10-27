Cunningham Volunteer Fire Rescue opens New Fire Substation in Southside

Montgomery County, TN – This week Cunningham Volunteer Fire Rescue celebrated the opening of a new substation in the Southside area of Montgomery County. The rescue service works in conjunction with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department.

“Having this substation helps us to get to a fire in this area quicker because we can get our equipment much faster. It also improves the Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating for residents who live within a five-mile radius of the station,” said Chris Proctor, assistant director of EMS operations.

Volunteer firefighters have been fundraising for the project for more than two years and began discussing the idea of adding the substation almost five years ago.

“The money for the land purchase and the cost of materials for the building was all raised by the volunteer firefighters and donations from citizens. Several local businesses also provided us with great deals on the materials. The cost for the equipment and trucks came from the Montgomery County budget,” said Dawson Swift, volunteer fire chief of the station.

“I’m very proud of all the hard work and generosity that went into bringing the substation here,” said Dawson Swift, volunteer fire chief of the station,” stated Swift.

The new substation is located at 1980 School Road in Southside, past Montgomery Central High school. Proctor indicated they would continue to work toward bringing more stations in areas of Montgomery County that have a need for them.

Emergency Medical Service is a public service agency charged with the responsibility to provide excellence in emergency medical care, patient transportation services and rescue service.

