Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to hold Drug Take Back Day at Fred’s Pharmacy, Saturday

October 27, 2017
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Fred’s Pharmacy are partnering for The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. Which is dangerous and can lead to tragedy. We encourage citizens to clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in old and used prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely.

Agents from the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force will be at Fred’s Pharmacy at 390 Hwy 149 from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Saturday, October 28th, to provide a safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing old and unused prescription drugs.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day’s provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths. So far this year nearly one million pounds of prescription drugs have been collected.

For more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and year-round drug disposal visit www.takebackday.dea.gov


