APSU Football gives UCF all it could handle in Saturday loss

Orlando, FL – Kyran Moore scored two touchdowns and amassed 363 all-purpose yards as Austin Peay State University’s football team gave nationally-ranked UCF all it could handle before falling 73-33 in a nonconference tilt, Saturday, at Spectrum Stadium.

Moore’s 363 all-purpose yards is the best performance in the FCS this season and the third best in all of Division I. He opened his assault with a 74-yard pass reception from Jeremiah Oatsvall that set up the Govs second touchdown and was the longest pass play this season.

Failing to find the end zone on his first big play, Moore left no doubt in the third quarter, slashing up the middle of the UCF kick return defense and sprinting 91 yards for a touchdown. It was the Govs first kick return score since last season and got the Govs within two scores, 38-26.

But Moore wasn’t done with his highlight reel, making an impressive theft and catch in the fourth quarter for another touchdown. Officially, it was a simple 35-yard touchdown strike, but Moore tipped the ball out of a defenders hands, denying an interception, and caught the ball himself in the end zone for his second score.

Thanks largely to Moore’s effort, Austin Peay (5-4) proved undaunted in its matchup against an FBS foe. The Govs 33-point outing tied its best-ever scoring effort against an FBS opponent with four different Governors scoring.

Joining Moore in the scoring column were wide receiver Trey Pruitt, offensive lineman Ryan Rockensuess and running back Ahmaad Tanner. Tanner notched the Govs first touchdown on a seven-yard run in the first quarter, tying the game 7-7. Rockensuess secured the Govs second touchdown when he alertly rounded up a fumble at the goal line, again closing the gap to one score. Pruitt found paydirt when he hauled in a 12-yard pass from Oatsvall in a wild second quarter.

UCF (7-0), ranked No. 17 in the FBS Coaches Poll entering the week, gained a measure of control around the first-quarter break. After the Govs tied the game, 7-7, the Knights saw Mike Hughes score on a 91-yard kickoff return to break the tie. UCF added to its lead on the other side of the break, with Taj McGowan capping a 47-yard drive with a touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

The Knights extended their control midway through the second quarter – which saw APSU and UCF combine for 50 points – with another pair of back-to-back scores. Kicker Matthew Wright hit a 20-yard field goal and on the ensuing APSU drive, Shaquem Griffin recovered a fumble and returned it 20 yards for a score and a 31-13 lead.

UCF solidified its lead with a pair of toe-tap receptions on each side of the halftime break. Dredrick Snelson caught a 27-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a touchdown just before halftime for a 45-26 lead. Tre’Quan Smith hauled in 15-yard touchdown on the other side of the break to push the lead to 52-26.

Oatsvall completed 12-of-18 passes for 209 yards, his first career 200-yard passing performance. It followed on the heels of a 199-yard outing against Southeast Missouri last week, giving the Govs freshman signal caller 408 passing yards in his first two collegiate starts.

McKenzie Milton led UCF with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns as part of a 24-of-26 passing outing. He also rushed for a touchdown – one of five touchdowns on the ground for the Knights.

The Governors have now scored in their last seven contests against FBS opponents, scored 10 or more points against their last five FBS foes and the 33 points they scored were the most by an APSU team against an FBS opponent.

Kyran Moore‘s 363 all-purpose yards were the best in the FCS this season and best in all of Division I in 2017.

The Govs 33 points were the most allowed by UCF this season. The Knights entered the week ranked 15th among all FBS teams in scoring defense.

Austin Peay returns home to prepare for its final three-game stretch of Ohio Valley Conference play. The Governors will look to clinch its first Sgt. York Trophy when it travels to Tennessee Tech for a 1:30pm, Saturday contest.

