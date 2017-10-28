Clarksville Police Department holds retirement ceremony for Cheryl Anderson and Timothy Saunders

Saunders, Anderson applauded for decades of service

Clarksville, TN – Amid a boisterous crowd of police officers and family members, Clarksville Police proudly celebrated the retirement Friday of two long-serving and respected members of the City’s law enforcement team.

Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley and Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan presented Certificates of Retirement to Sgt. Cheryl Anderson, who served the department for 30 years, and Sgt. Timothy Saunders, who served for 28 years. They both are retiring effective November 1st, 2017.

It was clear from the laughter, cheers, testimonials from co-workers and more than a few tears shed during the ceremony that Anderson and Saunders both have been popular and important members of the department.

Saunders was a detective and served on the Professional Integrity Unit. Anderson was a detective, one of the first women in the department to serve as supervisor, and also served for a time as the department’s Public Information Officer.

“This is a sad and happy day for the Clarksville Police Department,” Chief Ansley said. “These two fine officers devoted their hearts and souls to their work. This department will miss you, and this City is going to miss you.”

Mayor McMillan thanked Saunders and Anderson for their service and dedication.

“You may retire, but you will always be part of the City of Clarksville family,” Mayor McMillan said. “And we will all keep supporting you, and this great Police Department.”

Coworkers credited Saunders for his “loyalty and love of the department,” and for his example of hard work and dedication. They also shared some playful anecdotes about his attention to detail (always eating the same thing for breakfast, and always wearing a tie on Mondays) and quoting his oft-delivered exclamations: “Wow” and “Them Jokers.”

“The Clarksville Police Department has been my whole life,” Saunders told the crowd, adding several shout outs to colleagues who had trained, supported and sustained him over the years. “I’m sure I’m leaving with it in good hands.”

Anderson heard several warm testimonials from her colleagues and from her sister who traveled from Washington, D.C., to share in the moment. She also received a big hug from Mayor McMillan, who noted that Sgt. Anderson was a trailblazer as one of the department’s first women in leadership. “I just want to tell you, she makes women proud,” Mayor McMillan said.

Two officers also were promoted during Friday’s ceremony. Richard Duke and Rodney Lifsey were both promoted to sergeant.

