Clarksville Transit System rolls out Spooky Special
Clarksville, TN – The Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Tour.
The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st.
The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 28 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.
Clarksville Academy art students have painted the bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 25 years.
Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will runs on a variety of routes Monday and Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.
The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Monday and then continues with service to these routes:
Monday, October 30th
Tuesday, October 31st
