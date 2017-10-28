Clarksville Transit System rolls out Spooky Special

Clarksville, TN – The Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Tour.

The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st.

The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 28 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.

Clarksville Academy art students have painted the bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 25 years.

Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will runs on a variety of routes Monday and Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.

The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Monday and then continues with service to these routes:

Monday, October 30th

111 Fort Campbell, 10:00am to noon.

311 Cunningham Loop, noon to 1:00pm

411 Peachers Mill Road, 1:00pm-2:00pm

512 Hilldale, 2:00pm-4:00pm

611 Madison Street 4:00pm-5:00pm

813 Hospital/101 Express, 5:00pm-7:00pm

711 Governors Square Mall, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Tuesday, October 31st

211 Tiny Town Road, 6:30am-8:30am

313 Cunningham Loop, 8:30am-9:30am

613 Madison Street 9:30am-10:30am

712 Governors Square Mall, 10:30am-11:30am

212 Tiny Town Road, 11:30am to 1:30pm

111 Fort Campbell, 3:00pm-4:00pm

311 Cunningham Loop, 4:00pm-5:00pm

411 Peachers Mill Road, 5:00pm-6:00pm

511 Hilldale, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Sections

Topics