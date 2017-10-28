Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Transit System rolls out Spooky Special

October 28, 2017
 

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – The Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Tour.

The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st.

Clarksville Academy art students put the finishing touches on last year's Spooky Special bus.

The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 28 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.

Clarksville Academy art students have painted the bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 25 years.

Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will runs on a variety of routes Monday and Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.

The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Monday and then continues with service to these routes:

Monday, October 30th

  • 111 Fort Campbell, 10:00am to noon.
  • 311 Cunningham Loop, noon to 1:00pm
  • 411 Peachers Mill Road, 1:00pm-2:00pm
  • 512 Hilldale, 2:00pm-4:00pm
  • 611 Madison Street 4:00pm-5:00pm
  • 813 Hospital/101 Express, 5:00pm-7:00pm
  • 711 Governors Square Mall, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Tuesday, October 31st

  • 211 Tiny Town Road, 6:30am-8:30am
  • 313 Cunningham Loop, 8:30am-9:30am
  • 613 Madison Street 9:30am-10:30am
  • 712 Governors Square Mall, 10:30am-11:30am
  • 212 Tiny Town Road, 11:30am to 1:30pm
  • 111 Fort Campbell, 3:00pm-4:00pm
  • 311 Cunningham Loop, 4:00pm-5:00pm
  • 411 Peachers Mill Road, 5:00pm-6:00pm
  • 511 Hilldale, 7:00pm-9:00pm

