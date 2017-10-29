APSU Men’s Golf heads to Murfreesboro for MTSU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – A brief, one-day session at Old Fort Golf Club wraps up the fall session for Austin Peay State University men’s golf, Monday, when it travels to Murfreesboro Tennessee for the MTSU Intercollegiate.

The 36-hole event begins with an 8:00am shotgun start, Monday.

Eight other squads will join the Govs and host Blue Raiders, including Ohio Valley Conference foes Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin. Bowling Green and Northern Kentucky round out the field.

As has been the case for much of the fall, freshman extraordinaire Chase Korte will play as the No. 1 for Austin Peay. The Metropolis, Illinois native heads into Monday looking to cap an exemplary fall which has included back-to-back top-20 appearances at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate (t-6th) and Samford Intercollegiate (t-20th).

In three of his four fall appearances, sophomore Austin Lancaster has been among Austin Peay’s top three finishers, including each of the last two tournaments. He’ll slot in as the No. 2 this week, while freshman Garrett Whitfield will re-join the lineup as the No. 3.

Rounding out this week’s Austin Peay lineup will be sophomore Michael Busse and junior Sean Butscher. Since returning from injury, Butscher has performed admirably; in his 2017 debut, he banked a top-20 as an individual at the Governors home event and followed that with a quality performance at Samford last week in his first appearance in the lineup since last spring’s Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships.

Senior Hunter Tidwell, sophomore Alex Vegh and freshman Jay Fox also will conclude the fall slate at this event.

Live scoring will be provided via GolfStat.com, while a complete recap and results will be available after the round at LetsGoPeay.com. The Governors return to action in February, opening the 2018 spring slate at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor, hosted by William & Mary, February 19th-20th.

