APSU Women’s Golf heads to Nashville for Town and Country Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf caps its fall slate with a two-day trip down I-24 to McCabe Golf Course, site of the Town and Country Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State.

The two-day event on the par-72, 5,836-yard course will feature 18 holes each day.

Tee times begin 10:00am, eschewing the three-player format for a five-player format, which keeps all five Governors in the lineup together in the 11:50am slot.

Joining the Govs in this two-day tournament will be host Tennessee State, Belmont, Lipscomb, Cumberland and Trevecca.

The Goodley sisters will top the lineup for the final fall event. Eight of Taylor Goodley‘s last nine rounds were in the 70s, while Ashton Goodley led the Govs in par-4 scoring at the Winthrop Intercollegiate (4.25/hole) and added four birdies.

A trio of Clarksville natives close out the lineup, with junior Reagan Greene, freshman Riley Cooper and senior AnnaMichelle Moore slotting into the three-through-five spots. Greene led the Govs in two of the last three tournaments, while Cooper and Moore will be in the lineup for a third straight event.

In their last action of the fall, sophomore Meghann Stamps and freshman Andrea Presilla will compete as individuals.

There will be no live scoring for this event, but a full recap and complete results will be available after the round at LetsGoPeay.com. The Govs will enjoy a lengthy winter break before returning to action, March 5th-6th, in Las Vegas for the Battle at Boulder Creek III.

