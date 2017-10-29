Land Between the Lakes to Honor Veterans November 10th-12th

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area joins all federal agencies in honoring veterans this Veteran’s Day weekend, Friday-Sunday, November 10th-12th, 2017 with free admission.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to active duty military, veterans, and their family who visit Land Between the Lakes,” says Jeff Laird, Customer Service Manager. “We appreciate the service and sacrifices made by all members of our military across the country.”

Free Admission Events

Friday, November 10th, Homeplace 1850s Working Farm

Saturday, November 11th, Woodlands Nature Station

Friday-Sunday, November 10th-12th, Free 1:00pm Golden Pond Planetarium show

Active and retired members of the armed forces must present their military ID at each attraction for free entry for themselves and their families during Veteran’s Day weekend.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.

