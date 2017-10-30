|
APSU Men’s Golf finishes strong at MTSU Intercollegiate
APSU Sports Information
Murfreesboro, TN – A brisk, one-day, 36-hole jaunt across Old Fort Golf Club saw Austin Peay State University men’s golf take a fourth-place finish at the MTSU Intercollegiate into winter break.
The Governors rallied with a second-round 295, blowing past Bowling Green State and into fourth place.
Host Middle Tennessee (295-291-586) took the team title, followed by Tennessee Tech (591), Morehead State (595) and the Governors (301-295-596), with Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois tying for fifth at 607.
Freshman Chase Korte continued his domination atop the Austin Peay lineup. The Metropolis, Illinois native capped a stellar fall session with a 145 (71-74), rolling in a team-high eight birdies and averaging 4.63 strokes per hole on par-5 attempts.
Consistency remained key for sophomores Austin Lancaster (75-74) and Michael Busse (77-72), who shot matching 149s to tie for 14th. Busse’s 25 pars were a team-high and one off the tournament lead, while Lancaster capped the fall with a season-best finish.
Senior Hunter Tidwewll (78-77-155; t-39th) and junior Sean Butscher (83-75-158; t-54th) each showed improvement from the first round to the second to cap the lineups showing. Sophomore Alex Vegh closed out the fall on a strong note, shooting 150 (73-77) to tie for 21st. Behind one of the tournament’s seven eagles, freshman Jay Fox (81-73-154) tied for 36th, enjoying the second-lowest round of his season to conclude his first fall of collegiate golf. Freshman Garrett Whitfield (80-83-163) finished off the scoring for the Govs.
The Govs enter the winter break with ample time to work on their respective games ahead of the spring opener, February 19th-20th, at the Invitational at Savannah Harbor, hosted by William & Mary.
Box Score
MTSU Intercollegiate
