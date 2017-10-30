APSU Women’s Golf sits in First at Town and Country Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Nashville, TN – A program single-round record 292 finds Austin Peay State University women’s golf atop the leaderboard with 18 holes to go at the Town and Country Invitational, hosted by Tennessee State at McCabe Golf Course.

The Govs will enter the final day with a 13-shot cushion on Belmont (305), with Lipscomb (306) also within shouting distance of Austin Peay’s lead.

Cumberland (312), Trevecca (319) and host Tennessee State (312) round out the field.

The Governors 292 is three shots better than their previous 18-hole best, set at the 2013 UAB Beach Bash. It’s a five-shot improvement on the previous best round this fall, a 297 to kick off the Cardinal Classic, September 18th.

“This (five-player team) format gave Amy (McCollum) and I the chance to be with one group all day,” said head coach Sara Robson. “It was unique and challenging at the same time. The girls did some really great things today.”

A pair of Governors find themselves atop the leaderboard at McCabe. In her fall’s best round, senior AnnaMichelle Moore shot to the top of the charts with an opening-round 70, two shots up on junior Ashton Goodley. Moore dominated par-5 scoring with a tourney-best 4.25 average—including an eagle on No. 18—while Goodley’s trio of birdies led the Govs in round one.

Junior Reagan Greene and freshman Riley Cooper weren’t far off from the top of the leaderboard, each carding opening-round 75s to earn a share of seventh. Greene successfully got up-and-down all day with a tourney-high 15 pars—two ahead of Cooper, Goodley and Moore.

“AnnaMichelle was so consistent today,” Robson said. “For us to have the top two spots and have two tied at seventh says a lot about the way they played today. They fought through tough shots and tough breaks.”

Junior Taylor Goodley closed out the lineup with a 79, tied with freshman individual Andrea Presilla for 22nd. Sophomore Meghann Stamps‘ opening-round 78 has her tied for 13th.

“I’m super proud of Andrea,” Robson said. “That was her career-low as a Gov. She’s worked extremely hard and made lots of improvements this semester.”

The Govs close out the Town and Country Invitational, and the 2017 fall season, with a final 18 holes, Tuesday. The Govs tee off at 12:10pm.

Box Score

Town and Country Invitational

McCabe Golf Course

Nashville, TN

Tree-Lined Golf Course

Dates: October 30th – October 31st

Pos. School – Players Round 1 Totals 1 Austin Peay State University 292 292 1 AnnaMichelle Moore (5) 70 70 2 Ashton Goodley (2) 72 72 T 7 Reagan Greene (3) 75 75 T 7 Riley Cooper (4) 75 75 T 22 Taylor Goodley (1) 79 79 T 13 Meghann Stamps 78 78 T 22 Andrea Presilla 79 79

