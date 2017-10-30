Clarksville Police report Clown Robbery Turns Out to Be False Report

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, October 27th, 2017 around 3:45pm, Clarksville Police responded to a robbery call which occurred at the 2300 block of Madison Street.

According to the victim, Alexander Raygoza, he was parked in a business parking lot when a man in a clown mask, with a ski mask underneath, opened the passenger side door and sat inside of the vehicle. The clown had a knife with a wooden handle and asked for anything of value.

The victim handed over some non-working credit cards, cell phone, and $80.00 in cash.

The clown then exited the vehicle, took off the clown mask and walked away. The victim provided very descriptive information about the clown such as being scary with green hair and the knife having a wooden handle and rigid.

When Officer Kellett started asking more detailed questions and the story quickly unraveled. It was determined a robbery had not occurred and the phone and money were taken by someone else.

Alexander Raygoza, 25, was taken in custody, booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with: False Report. He’s bond was set at 10,000.

Sections

Topics